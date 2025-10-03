BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) average volume reaches $2.70M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.65% to $28.75, before settling in for the price of $29.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTSG posted a 52-week range of $14.03-$30.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 60.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.14.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.90%, in contrast to 71.32% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 24 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,100,000 for 21.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,418,990. This particular insider is now the holder of 77,096,337 in total.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.87% and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 60.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $97.26, and its Beta score is 2.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.74.

In the same vein, BTSG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG)

[BrightSpring Health Services Inc, BTSG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.38% While, its Average True Range was 62.10.

Raw Stochastic average of BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.13 that was higher than 0.88 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.