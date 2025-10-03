Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 3.06

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 9.52% at $2.53, before settling in for the price of $2.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CABA posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$5.46.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -20.35%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $231.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.84.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Cabaletta Bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.61%, in contrast to 68.29% institutional ownership.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.57% and is forecasted to reach -1.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.78.

In the same vein, CABA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.78 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.22% While, its Average True Range was 74.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.21 that was higher than 0.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.