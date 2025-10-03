CEA Industries Inc (BNC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.65

As on Thursday, CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ: BNC) started slowly as it slid -3.31% to $7.6, before settling in for the price of $7.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNC posted a 52-week range of $5.60-$82.88.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $327.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.91.

CEA Industries Inc (BNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. CEA Industries Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.20%, in contrast to 0.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10 ’24, this organization’s CEO/President bought 3,113 shares at the rate of 7.64, making the entire transaction reach 23,796 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,947. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09 ’24, Company’s CEO/President bought 2,250 for 7.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,405. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,834 in total.

CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ: BNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CEA Industries Inc (BNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.48.

In the same vein, BNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -9.66.

Technical Analysis of CEA Industries Inc (BNC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CEA Industries Inc, BNC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.99 million was better the volume of 0.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.79% While, its Average True Range was 23.76.

Raw Stochastic average of CEA Industries Inc (BNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.17 that was lower than 2.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.