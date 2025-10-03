Celanese Corp (CE) latest performance of 6.99% is not what was on cards

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) established initial surge of 6.99% at $45.31, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $42.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CE posted a 52-week range of $36.29-$137.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.66.

Celanese Corp (CE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Celanese Corp industry. Celanese Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.48%, in contrast to 108.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,039 shares at the rate of 46.25, making the entire transaction reach 48,053 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,415. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 14 ’25, Company’s SVP – Acetyls bought 2,017 for 41.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 84,371. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,000 in total.

Celanese Corp (CE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.54% and is forecasted to reach 5.95 in the upcoming year.

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celanese Corp (CE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.85.

In the same vein, CE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -14.81, a figure that is expected to reach 1.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celanese Corp (CE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Celanese Corp, CE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.92% While, its Average True Range was 59.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Celanese Corp (CE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.64 that was lower than 2.03 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.