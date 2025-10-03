Celcuity Inc (CELC) went up 9.29% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 9.29% to $49.42, before settling in for the price of $45.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CELC posted a 52-week range of $7.57-$63.06.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -31.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.81.

Celcuity Inc (CELC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Celcuity Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.61%, in contrast to 76.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 170,100 shares at the rate of 56.27, making the entire transaction reach 9,571,319 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,211,484. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s Director sold 100,000 for 43.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,397,603. This particular insider is now the holder of 125,000 in total.

Celcuity Inc (CELC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.93% and is forecasted to reach -4.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celcuity Inc (CELC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.58.

In the same vein, CELC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.45, a figure that is expected to reach -1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celcuity Inc (CELC)

[Celcuity Inc, CELC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.23% While, its Average True Range was 44.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Celcuity Inc (CELC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.06 that was higher than 1.95 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.