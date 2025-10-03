Centene Corp (CNC) recent quarterly performance of 10.54% is not showing the real picture

As on Thursday, Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.02% to $36.82, before settling in for the price of $35.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNC posted a 52-week range of $25.08-$73.82.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.96%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -75.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $491.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $484.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.93.

Centene Corp (CNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Centene Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 98.54% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 08 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 19,230 for 25.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 490,365. This particular insider is now the holder of 845,275 in total.

Centene Corp (CNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -75.92% and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centene Corp (CNC). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.10, and its Beta score is 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.74.

In the same vein, CNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centene Corp (CNC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Centene Corp, CNC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.61 million was better the volume of 9.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.51% While, its Average True Range was 81.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Centene Corp (CNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.10 that was lower than 1.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.