Cibus Inc (CBUS) EPS is poised to hit -0.44 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Cibus Inc (NASDAQ: CBUS) established initial surge of 11.19% at $1.49, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBUS posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$6.10.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 29.09% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $80.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3973, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9923.

Cibus Inc (CBUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cibus Inc industry. Cibus Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.03%, in contrast to 24.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,150 shares at the rate of 1.92, making the entire transaction reach 2,208 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,707. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24 ’25, Company’s Director sold 1,150 for 2.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,857 in total.

Cibus Inc (CBUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cibus Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.34% and is forecasted to reach -1.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 56.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cibus Inc (NASDAQ: CBUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cibus Inc (CBUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.67.

In the same vein, CBUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cibus Inc (CBUS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cibus Inc, CBUS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.71% While, its Average True Range was 69.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Cibus Inc (CBUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0613 that was lower than 0.1455 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.