Citigroup Inc (C) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 14.48 million

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.39% to $97.34, before settling in for the price of $98.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, C posted a 52-week range of $55.51-$105.59.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.82%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.84 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.84 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $179.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $96.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.84.

Citigroup Inc (C) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Citigroup Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 79.27% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 16 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 90.40, making the entire transaction reach 271,209 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,140.

Citigroup Inc (C) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.37% and is forecasted to reach 9.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.82% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citigroup Inc (C). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.39, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.43.

In the same vein, C’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.76, a figure that is expected to reach 1.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc (C)

[Citigroup Inc, C] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.05% While, its Average True Range was 33.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Citigroup Inc (C) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.10 that was higher than 1.71 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.