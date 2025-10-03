Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) volume hits 14.9 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) started slowly as it slid -3.44% to $2.53, before settling in for the price of $2.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLOV posted a 52-week range of $2.12-$4.87.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -237.67% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -237.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $390.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $384.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.36.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Clover Health Investments Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.95%, in contrast to 28.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 17 ’25, this organization’s CEO, Medicare Advantage sold 4,914 shares at the rate of 3.09, making the entire transaction reach 15,184 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,053,890.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81.

In the same vein, CLOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Clover Health Investments Corp, CLOV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.68 million was better the volume of 7.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.65% While, its Average True Range was 25.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.16 that was higher than 0.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.