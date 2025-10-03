Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) EPS is poised to hit -0.24 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.83% to $3.01, before settling in for the price of $3.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYH posted a 52-week range of $2.24-$6.11.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $140.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $421.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.11.

Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Community Health Systems, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.22%, in contrast to 77.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21 ’25, this organization’s President and CMO sold 23,875 shares at the rate of 3.52, making the entire transaction reach 84,159 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,000.

Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.12% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 53.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.10.

In the same vein, CYH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH)

[Community Health Systems, Inc, CYH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.42% While, its Average True Range was 44.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Community Health Systems, Inc (CYH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.12 that was lower than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.