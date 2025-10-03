Compugen Ltd (CGEN) surge 27.54% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) set off with pace as it heaved 10.00% to $1.76, before settling in for the price of $1.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGEN posted a 52-week range of $1.13-$2.66.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.03%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -104.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $164.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4472, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6313.

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Compugen Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.12%, in contrast to 16.46% institutional ownership.

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -104.17% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compugen Ltd (CGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.44.

In the same vein, CGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd (CGEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Compugen Ltd, CGEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.46 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.02% While, its Average True Range was 84.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Compugen Ltd (CGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0947 that was higher than 0.0817 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.