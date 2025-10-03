Confluent Inc (CFLT) volume hits 8.6 million: A New Opening for Investors

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 4.06% at $20.52, before settling in for the price of $19.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CFLT posted a 52-week range of $15.64-$37.90.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -23.27%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $291.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $286.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.35.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Confluent Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.92%, in contrast to 77.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 4,544 shares at the rate of 19.87, making the entire transaction reach 90,289 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 232,534. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22 ’25, Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 1,219 for 19.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,222. This particular insider is now the holder of 396,126 in total.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Confluent Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.32% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.27% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Confluent Inc (CFLT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 429.26.

In the same vein, CFLT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Confluent Inc (CFLT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.9 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.69% While, its Average True Range was 62.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Confluent Inc (CFLT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.77 that was lower than 0.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.