CoreCivic Inc (CXW) PE Ratio stood at $20.54: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) flaunted slowness of -5.21% at $19.48, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $20.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CXW posted a 52-week range of $12.24-$24.99.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -17.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $107.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.83.

CoreCivic Inc (CXW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CoreCivic Inc industry. CoreCivic Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.78%, in contrast to 87.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 11 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Development Officer sold 22,500 shares at the rate of 21.18, making the entire transaction reach 476,438 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 135,559. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09 ’25, Company’s EVP, Chief Development Officer sold 12,500 for 19.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 246,424. This particular insider is now the holder of 158,059 in total.

CoreCivic Inc (CXW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.52% and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in the upcoming year.

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CoreCivic Inc (CXW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.54, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.21.

In the same vein, CXW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CoreCivic Inc (CXW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CoreCivic Inc, CXW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.77% While, its Average True Range was 29.50.

Raw Stochastic average of CoreCivic Inc (CXW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.66 that was higher than 0.61 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.