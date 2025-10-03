Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) recent quarterly performance of -16.98% is not showing the real picture

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -7.86% at $7.97, before settling in for the price of $8.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRSR posted a 52-week range of $5.64-$13.02.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -59.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -59.79%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1745.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $845.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.82.

Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. Corsair Gaming Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.46%, in contrast to 36.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 7,286 shares at the rate of 9.20, making the entire transaction reach 67,056 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,575.

Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Corsair Gaming Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1745.29% and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in the upcoming year.

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.10.

In the same vein, CRSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.86 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.53% While, its Average True Range was 33.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.35 that was higher than 0.35 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.