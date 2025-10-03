Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) went down -3.38% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) flaunted slowness of -3.38% at $23.15, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $23.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTRA posted a 52-week range of $22.46-$29.95.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.62% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $763.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $751.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.65.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Coterra Energy Inc industry. Coterra Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.59%, in contrast to 93.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s EVP – Business Development sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 25.26, making the entire transaction reach 2,525,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 229,652.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.43% and is forecasted to reach 2.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.09, and its Beta score is 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.94.

In the same vein, CTRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Coterra Energy Inc, CTRA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 7.07 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.95% While, its Average True Range was 36.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.54 that was lower than 0.57 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.