Coupang Inc (CPNG) went up 0.40% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on Thursday, Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.40% to $32.56, before settling in for the price of $32.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPNG posted a 52-week range of $19.02-$34.08.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.66 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.32 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.28.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Coupang Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.37%, in contrast to 57.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 11 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 21,428 shares at the rate of 32.05, making the entire transaction reach 686,767 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 11 ’25, Company’s insider sold 64,755 for 32.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,075,793. This particular insider is now the holder of 449,569 in total.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupang Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.58% and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in the upcoming year.

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc (CPNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $163.95, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 77.21.

In the same vein, CPNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Coupang Inc, CPNG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.58 million was lower the volume of 10.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.03% While, its Average True Range was 58.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Coupang Inc (CPNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.74 that was higher than 0.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.