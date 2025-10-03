Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) last month volatility was 5.76%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.17% to $5.75, before settling in for the price of $6.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGEM posted a 52-week range of $5.86-$17.98.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -45.66%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $339.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.48.

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cullinan Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.59%, in contrast to 70.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25 ’25, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 4,895 shares at the rate of 8.53, making the entire transaction reach 41,754 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 174,164. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 25 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 12,529 for 8.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,872. This particular insider is now the holder of 430,621 in total.

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.12% and is forecasted to reach -3.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -45.66% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.83.

In the same vein, CGEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM)

[Cullinan Therapeutics Inc, CGEM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.19% While, its Average True Range was 28.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.32 that was lower than 0.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.