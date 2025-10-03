DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) EPS is poised to hit 0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, DeFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DEFT) set off with pace as it heaved 1.84% to $2.21, before settling in for the price of $2.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DEFT posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$4.95.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -28.61%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 327.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $335.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $313.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $751.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.79.

DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. DeFi Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.95%, in contrast to 9.46% institutional ownership.

DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

DeFi Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 327.71% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year.

DeFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DEFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.87.

In the same vein, DEFT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT)

Going through the that latest performance of [DeFi Technologies Inc, DEFT]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.33 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.42% While, its Average True Range was 44.22.

Raw Stochastic average of DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.17 that was lower than 0.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.