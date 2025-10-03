Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) EPS growth this year is 90.34%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on Thursday, Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) started slowly as it slid -4.29% to $4.91, before settling in for the price of $5.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRMA posted a 52-week range of $4.59-$23.70.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 43.22% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.78.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Dermata Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.87%, in contrast to 7.46% institutional ownership.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.34% and is forecasted to reach -6.23 in the upcoming year.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.47.

In the same vein, DRMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -39.05, a figure that is expected to reach -1.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dermata Therapeutics Inc, DRMA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.13 million was better the volume of 71460.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.28% While, its Average True Range was 40.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.42 that was lower than 0.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.