DraftKings Inc (DKNG) last month performance of -26.82% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) flaunted slowness of -0.77% at $34.89, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $35.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DKNG posted a 52-week range of $29.64-$53.61.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 138.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $496.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $479.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.31.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the DraftKings Inc industry. DraftKings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.49%, in contrast to 83.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 105,554 shares at the rate of 47.37, making the entire transaction reach 5,000,047 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 512,181.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 138.52% and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in the upcoming year.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DraftKings Inc (DKNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 61.82.

In the same vein, DKNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [DraftKings Inc, DKNG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 10.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.01% While, its Average True Range was 7.98.

Raw Stochastic average of DraftKings Inc (DKNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.51 that was higher than 1.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.