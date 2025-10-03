ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) volume hits 0.69 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) set off with pace as it heaved 5.29% to $2.19, before settling in for the price of $2.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ECX posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$3.25.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -562.29%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -562.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $291.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $811.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.79.

ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. ECARX Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 66.27%, in contrast to 4.49% institutional ownership.

ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

ECARX Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.44% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02.

In the same vein, ECX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX)

Going through the that latest performance of [ECARX Holdings Inc, ECX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.94 million was inferior to the volume of 3.89 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.10% While, its Average True Range was 66.43.

Raw Stochastic average of ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.14 that was higher than 0.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.