Energy Transfer LP (ET) went down -0.41% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.41% at $16.92, before settling in for the price of $16.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ET posted a 52-week range of $14.60-$21.45.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.73% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.43 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.04 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.17.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. Energy Transfer LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.37%, in contrast to 29.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 20 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,350,000 shares at the rate of 17.36, making the entire transaction reach 23,436,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,178,477. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19 ’25, Company’s Director bought 650,000 for 17.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,245,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,828,477 in total.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.47% and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.73% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Transfer LP (ET). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.06, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.09.

In the same vein, ET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Transfer LP (ET)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.86 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 14.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.41% While, its Average True Range was 30.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Transfer LP (ET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.22 that was lower than 0.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.