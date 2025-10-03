Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (ZGN) Moves 5.30% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (NYSE: ZGN) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 5.30% to $10.14, before settling in for the price of $9.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZGN posted a 52-week range of $6.05-$9.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $254.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.37.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (ZGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 75.88%, in contrast to 22.00% institutional ownership.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (ZGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.65% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (NYSE: ZGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (ZGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.03, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.43.

In the same vein, ZGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (ZGN)

[Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, ZGN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.51% While, its Average True Range was 75.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (ZGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.30 that was higher than 0.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.