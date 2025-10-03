Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX) average volume reaches $1.35M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Evaxion A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) established initial surge of 6.76% at $4.74, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $4.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVAX posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$15.67.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 22.22% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -455.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.69.

Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Evaxion A/S ADR industry. Evaxion A/S ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.22%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Evaxion A/S ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -455.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.26 in the upcoming year.

Evaxion A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.39.

In the same vein, EVAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.96, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Evaxion A/S ADR, EVAX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.67% While, its Average True Range was 75.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.38 that was higher than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.