Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) volume hits 0.61 million: A New Opening for Investors

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.26% to $11.87, before settling in for the price of $12.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XPRO posted a 52-week range of $6.70-$18.06.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 146.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.62.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Expro Group Holdings N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.79%, in contrast to 97.34% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,712 shares at the rate of 8.17, making the entire transaction reach 22,169 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,909. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03 ’25, Company’s Director sold 2,712 for 8.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,169. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,909 in total.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Expro Group Holdings N.V’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 146.67% and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in the upcoming year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.53, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.27.

In the same vein, XPRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO)

[Expro Group Holdings N.V, XPRO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.36% While, its Average True Range was 43.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.47 that was lower than 0.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.