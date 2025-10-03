EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $799.69K

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 4.53% at $13.5, before settling in for the price of $12.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EYPT posted a 52-week range of $3.91-$14.91.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.65% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.65%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $930.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.25%, in contrast to 89.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 5.99, making the entire transaction reach 29,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 5.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,500 in total.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.54% and is forecasted to reach -3.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.65% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.93.

In the same vein, EYPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.56% While, its Average True Range was 51.28.

Raw Stochastic average of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.84 that was higher than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.