Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) volume hits 1.71 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 17.98% to $1784.68, before settling in for the price of $1512.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FICO posted a 52-week range of $1300.00-$2402.51.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.38%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1,469.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1,760.15.

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Fair Isaac Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 89.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 6,011 shares at the rate of 1537.50, making the entire transaction reach 9,241,910 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,138. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 28 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 6,010 for 1501.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,026,047. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,138 in total.

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.21% and is forecasted to reach 36.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fair Isaac Corp (FICO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $69.80, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.48.

In the same vein, FICO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 25.57, a figure that is expected to reach 7.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 36.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Fair Isaac Corp, FICO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.51 million was better the volume of 0.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.35% While, its Average True Range was 80.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.88 that was lower than 63.95 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.