Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.14 million

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) flaunted slowness of -3.20% at $1.21, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FATE posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$3.50.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.63%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $139.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0625, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1880.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Fate Therapeutics Inc industry. Fate Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.08%, in contrast to 70.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 04 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 9,037 shares at the rate of 1.06, making the entire transaction reach 9,573 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 397,670. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 14,466 for 1.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,396. This particular insider is now the holder of 334,898 in total.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.83% and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.63% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.48.

In the same vein, FATE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Fate Therapeutics Inc, FATE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.0 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.27% While, its Average True Range was 68.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0873 that was lower than 0.0975 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.