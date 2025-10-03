Femasys Inc (FEMY) went up 10.52% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) set off with pace as it heaved 10.52% to $0.41, before settling in for the price of $0.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FEMY posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$1.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 2.49% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5550, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0087.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Femasys Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.29%, in contrast to 11.92% institutional ownership.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Femasys Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.47% and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.49% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Femasys Inc (FEMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.44.

In the same vein, FEMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Femasys Inc (FEMY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Femasys Inc, FEMY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.95 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.64 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.32% While, its Average True Range was 62.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Femasys Inc (FEMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0244 that was lower than 0.0543 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.