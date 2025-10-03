First Horizon Corporation (FHN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $20.62: Right on the Precipice

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.49% to $22.47, before settling in for the price of $22.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FHN posted a 52-week range of $14.82-$23.26.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.31%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $508.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $501.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.62.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. First Horizon Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.27%, in contrast to 87.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22 ’25, this organization’s SEVP Sr Strategic Executive sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 22.50, making the entire transaction reach 2,249,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 462,581.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.14% and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Horizon Corporation (FHN). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.49, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.30.

In the same vein, FHN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

[First Horizon Corporation, FHN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.75% While, its Average True Range was 45.66.

Raw Stochastic average of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.45 that was higher than 0.45 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.