Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.68 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) set off with pace as it heaved 9.38% to $2.8, before settling in for the price of $2.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FBIO posted a 52-week range of $1.33-$4.20.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.49%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.02.

Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Fortress Biotech Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.61%, in contrast to 16.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 29 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.29, making the entire transaction reach 129,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,122,249.

Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.49% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.40.

In the same vein, FBIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Fortress Biotech Inc, FBIO]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.23 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.49% While, its Average True Range was 35.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.34 that was higher than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.