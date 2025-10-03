Forward Air Corp (FWRD) is -17.76% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.21% to $23.9, before settling in for the price of $24.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FWRD posted a 52-week range of $9.78-$40.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $735.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.09.

Forward Air Corp (FWRD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. Forward Air Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.79%, in contrast to 87.19% institutional ownership.

Forward Air Corp (FWRD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Forward Air Corp (FWRD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 113.57.

In the same vein, FWRD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Forward Air Corp (FWRD)

[Forward Air Corp, FWRD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.75% While, its Average True Range was 22.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Forward Air Corp (FWRD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.43 that was higher than 1.34 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.