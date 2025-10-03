fuboTV Inc (FUBO) PE Ratio stood at $15.80: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) set off with pace as it heaved 1.28% to $3.95, before settling in for the price of $3.9 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUBO posted a 52-week range of $1.21-$6.45.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.08%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 169.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $342.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $336.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.39.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry. fuboTV Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.72%, in contrast to 49.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 66,061 shares at the rate of 3.68, making the entire transaction reach 243,111 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 390,427. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 13 ’25, Company’s Director sold 59,694 for 3.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 219,184. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 169.83% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for fuboTV Inc (FUBO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.80, and its Beta score is 2.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.41.

In the same vein, FUBO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of fuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Going through the that latest performance of [fuboTV Inc, FUBO]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.49 million was inferior to the volume of 24.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.81% While, its Average True Range was 41.74.

Raw Stochastic average of fuboTV Inc (FUBO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was higher than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.