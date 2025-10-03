GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.8446: Right on the Precipice

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) established initial surge of 6.74% at $0.75, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GAME posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$2.87.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 65.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8174, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8446.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the GameSquare Holdings Inc industry. GameSquare Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.80%, in contrast to 9.52% institutional ownership.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

GameSquare Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.30%.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85.

In the same vein, GAME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [GameSquare Holdings Inc, GAME]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.0 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.80% While, its Average True Range was 58.19.

Raw Stochastic average of GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0432 that was lower than 0.1183 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.