Gamestop Corporation (GME) recent quarterly performance of 15.39% is not showing the real picture

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.70% at $27.22, before settling in for the price of $27.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GME posted a 52-week range of $20.30-$35.81.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 200.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $447.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $408.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.86.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Gamestop Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.65%, in contrast to 39.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 02 ’25, this organization’s PFO and PAO sold 6,509 shares at the rate of 27.58, making the entire transaction reach 179,534 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,620. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 02 ’25, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 4,449 for 27.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 122,715. This particular insider is now the holder of 112,302 in total.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gamestop Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 200.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in the upcoming year.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gamestop Corporation (GME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.21, and its Beta score is -0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.30.

In the same vein, GME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gamestop Corporation (GME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.83 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.41% While, its Average True Range was 64.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Gamestop Corporation (GME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.85 that was lower than 0.87 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.