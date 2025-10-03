Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR) EPS growth this year is 177.44%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GIPR) established initial surge of 21.27% at $1.08, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GIPR posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$2.14.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.78%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 177.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0437, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4706.

Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Generation Income Properties Inc industry. Generation Income Properties Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.14%, in contrast to 8.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21 ’25, this organization’s Chairman, President, CEO bought 20,200 shares at the rate of 1.02, making the entire transaction reach 20,533 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 203,998. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 20 ’24, Company’s Chairman, President, CEO bought 10,000 for 1.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,889. This particular insider is now the holder of 163,798 in total.

Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Generation Income Properties Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 177.44% and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in the upcoming year.

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GIPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60.

In the same vein, GIPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Generation Income Properties Inc, GIPR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 94032.0 it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.80% While, its Average True Range was 56.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1301 that was higher than 0.1001 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.