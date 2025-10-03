Geo Group, Inc (GEO) 20 Days SMA touch -6.07%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.08% to $20.09, before settling in for the price of $21.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEO posted a 52-week range of $12.80-$36.46.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -30.73%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.25.

Geo Group, Inc (GEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Geo Group, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.03%, in contrast to 90.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10 ’25, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 31,176 shares at the rate of 21.52, making the entire transaction reach 670,929 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,850,904. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 31,176 for 20.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 639,794. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,882,080 in total.

Geo Group, Inc (GEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Geo Group, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.93% and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in the upcoming year.

Geo Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Geo Group, Inc (GEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.29, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.70.

In the same vein, GEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Geo Group, Inc (GEO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Geo Group, Inc, GEO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.36 million was inferior to the volume of 3.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.20% While, its Average True Range was 37.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Geo Group, Inc (GEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.75 that was lower than 0.97 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.