Gitlab Inc (GTLB) is predicted to post EPS of 0.20 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Thursday, Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.40% to $46.49, before settling in for the price of $44.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTLB posted a 52-week range of $37.90-$74.18.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 46.64%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.64%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.12.

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Gitlab Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.89%, in contrast to 77.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 5,191 shares at the rate of 43.99, making the entire transaction reach 228,352 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,507.

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gitlab Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.75% and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.64% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gitlab Inc (GTLB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 216.33.

In the same vein, GTLB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gitlab Inc (GTLB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gitlab Inc, GTLB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.96 million was better the volume of 3.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.77% While, its Average True Range was 45.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Gitlab Inc (GTLB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.89 that was higher than 1.87 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.