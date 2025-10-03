Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.25

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) set off with pace as it heaved 4.94% to $36.57, before settling in for the price of $34.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLBE posted a 52-week range of $26.64-$63.69.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 71.26%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 71.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 174.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $169.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.79.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Global E Online Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.84%, in contrast to 61.06% institutional ownership.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Global E Online Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 174.51% and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in the upcoming year.

Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Global E Online Ltd (GLBE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.42.

In the same vein, GLBE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Global E Online Ltd, GLBE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.07 million was inferior to the volume of 1.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.74% While, its Average True Range was 53.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.16 that was lower than 1.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.