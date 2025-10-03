Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) latest performance of -0.13% is not what was on cards

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) flaunted slowness of -0.13% at $7.53, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $7.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GT posted a 52-week range of $7.41-$12.03.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -51.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $286.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $274.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co industry. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.92%, in contrast to 93.37% institutional ownership.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -51.99% and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in the upcoming year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.31, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12.

In the same vein, GT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, GT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.12% While, its Average True Range was 16.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.22 that was lower than 0.35 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.