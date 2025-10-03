Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $222.78K

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GREE) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 8.95% to $2.07, before settling in for the price of $1.9 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GREE posted a 52-week range of $0.58-$3.84.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5100, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3400.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.35%, in contrast to 4.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 627 shares at the rate of 1.46, making the entire transaction reach 915 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 98,018. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 13 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 615 for 1.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 836. This particular insider is now the holder of 98,645 in total.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55.

In the same vein, GREE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.57.

Technical Analysis of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE)

[Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc, GREE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.72% While, its Average True Range was 76.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1700 that was higher than 0.1500 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.