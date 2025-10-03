Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) is 2.23% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on Thursday, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.52% to $8.33, before settling in for the price of $7.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDYN posted a 52-week range of $7.37-$25.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -36.62% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $705.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.27.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.19%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 132 shares at the rate of 8.01, making the entire transaction reach 1,057 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,002. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 22 ’25, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 10,000 for 10.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,897,279 in total.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.31% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -36.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.14, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.79.

In the same vein, GDYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, GDYN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.35 million was better the volume of 0.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.14% While, its Average True Range was 63.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was lower than 0.42 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.