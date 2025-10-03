Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.42 million

As on Thursday, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.96% to $27.95, before settling in for the price of $26.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GGAL posted a 52-week range of $25.89-$74.00.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -57.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.26.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.08%, in contrast to 24.04% institutional ownership.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -57.47% and is forecasted to reach 5.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.94, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38.

In the same vein, GGAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR, GGAL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.03 million was better the volume of 1.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.80% While, its Average True Range was 38.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.04 that was lower than 2.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.