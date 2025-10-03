Haleon plc ADR (HLN) surge 1.83% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) flaunted slowness of -1.44% at $8.88, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $9.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLN posted a 52-week range of $8.71-$11.42.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.46 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.46 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.98.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Haleon plc ADR industry. Haleon plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 12.94% institutional ownership.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Haleon plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.39% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Haleon plc ADR (HLN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.52, and its Beta score is 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.43.

In the same vein, HLN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Haleon plc ADR (HLN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Haleon plc ADR, HLN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 12.3 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.46% While, its Average True Range was 34.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Haleon plc ADR (HLN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.11 that was lower than 0.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.