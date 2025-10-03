Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) 20 Days SMA touch -5.17%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -4.34% at $71.69, before settling in for the price of $74.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HALO posted a 52-week range of $42.01-$79.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.92.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.09%, in contrast to 100.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 75.24, making the entire transaction reach 150,481 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,952.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.60% and is forecasted to reach 8.09 in the upcoming year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.38, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.51.

In the same vein, HALO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.38, a figure that is expected to reach 1.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.99% While, its Average True Range was 34.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.12 that was higher than 1.70 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.