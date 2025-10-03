HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) average volume reaches $864.51K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: HTCR) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.40% at $0.9, before settling in for the price of $0.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HTCR posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$3.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.27%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.27%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7746, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9171.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. HeartCore Enterprises Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 74.42%, in contrast to 0.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 60,000 shares at the rate of 0.70, making the entire transaction reach 42,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,201,756. Preceding that transaction, on May 29 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for 0.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,261,756 in total.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

HeartCore Enterprises Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.14% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: HTCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71.

In the same vein, HTCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: HTCR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.39 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.55% While, its Average True Range was 49.91.

Raw Stochastic average of HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0971 that was higher than 0.0807 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.