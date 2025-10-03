I-Mab ADR (IMAB) surge 17.33% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) established initial surge of 6.99% at $4.13, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $3.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMAB posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$5.90.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 28.35%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $327.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.89.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the I-Mab ADR industry. I-Mab ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.59%, in contrast to 12.32% institutional ownership.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

I-Mab ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.33% and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in the upcoming year.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for I-Mab ADR (IMAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.82.

In the same vein, IMAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of I-Mab ADR (IMAB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [I-Mab ADR, IMAB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.76% While, its Average True Range was 60.39.

Raw Stochastic average of I-Mab ADR (IMAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was lower than 0.35 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

