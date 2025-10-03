Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) is 2.71% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 5.99% to $4.25, before settling in for the price of $4.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INDI posted a 52-week range of $1.53-$5.57.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $196.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $918.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.44.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Indie Semiconductor Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.55%, in contrast to 88.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 188,700 shares at the rate of 4.01, making the entire transaction reach 756,555 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 135,602. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 11,300 for 4.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 135,602 in total.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Indie Semiconductor Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.67% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.22.

In the same vein, INDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI)

[Indie Semiconductor Inc, INDI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.49% While, its Average True Range was 62.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.23 that was lower than 0.26 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.