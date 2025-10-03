Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) surge 8.87% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Thursday, Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.73% to $0.27, before settling in for the price of $0.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INTS posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$4.00.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -23.29%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2760, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1323.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.18%, in contrast to 4.03% institutional ownership.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.74% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40.

In the same vein, INTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Intensity Therapeutics Inc, INTS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.92 million was better the volume of 1.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.04% While, its Average True Range was 62.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0182 that was lower than 0.0427 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.