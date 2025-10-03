Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) went up 5.75% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 5.75% at $11.22, before settling in for the price of $10.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUNR posted a 52-week range of $6.14-$24.95.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -239.86%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -239.86%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.02.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Intuitive Machines Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.52%, in contrast to 56.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 40,254 shares at the rate of 13.49, making the entire transaction reach 542,970 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,494,768. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 17 ’25, Company’s Director sold 40,254 for 12.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 483,873. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,494,768 in total.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.13% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.87.

In the same vein, LUNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.17% While, its Average True Range was 83.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.63 that was lower than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.